AFC demands police investigation into Guyoil fuel procurement scandal

The Alliance for Change (AFC) yesterday called for a “full and unfettered” investigation by the Guyana Police Force into the fuel procurement scandal at the Guyana Oil Company (Guyoil).

“It is outrageous that the police has not been called in. Further, we believe that the entire board should be disbanded as there is evidence of attempts to breach the company’s procurement policy and members of the Board were aware of this,” APNU+AFC parliamentarian Juretha Fernandes stated during a virtual press conference.

Fernandes went on to say that “the nation was scandalised when recordings were made public of Directors and management staff openly soliciting bribes and kickbacks in return for approving the purchase of fuel yet the current administration which had clamoured for criminal charges to be brought against officials of the coalition and ordinary citizens on the most frivolous of accusations, is now letting their corrupt cronies off with a slight slap on the wrist.