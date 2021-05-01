Anthony says no harm in getting COVID vaccine soon after recovery from infection

After initially saying that persons who have recovered from COVID-19 should wait before getting vaccinated, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony on Friday said that there is no harm in them getting immunised as soon as possible.

During a COVID-19 update, Anthony said that testing for COVID-19 is not a requirement before getting vaccinated but if someone is showing symptoms associated with virus they will be advised to isolate for ten days. He said after they have completed the recovery period, they can decide whether they should get vaccinated. Considering there is no way to tell if an asymptomatic person is infected with COVID-19 outside of a PCR test, he added that there is no harm in administering the vaccine as there might have even been instances where an infected person has been vaccinated and there have been no reports on any harmful effects here to date.