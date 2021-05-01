Gov’t extends curfew, allows reopening of casinos, betting shops

Following a month that saw record COVID-19 deaths and infections here, the government has extended the COVID-19 Emergency Measures, including the national 10pm to 4am curfew, while allowing for the limited opening of casinos and betting shops.

The order extending the measures, which was published in the Official Gazette, retains a majority of the measures that were in place for last month were carried over for May. In addition to these measures, casinos and betting shops are now allowed to open to 40% capacity. And even as restaurants and bars are still allowed to be opened at the same 40% capacity, an additional measure in the order now prevents pool or snooker games from being played at bars.