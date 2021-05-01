GPL purchased vehicles from company managed by chairman

Former Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson on Friday said that there was a clear conflict of interest at Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Board as two luxury vehicles had been purchased from a company managed by one of their members.

“That is a clear conflict of interest,” he told a press conference.

On Tuesday, employees of GPL staged a protest in which they called for an increase in wages and salaries. During the protest it was revealed that the company had purchased two new vehicles for use by senior managers from company managed by it board chair.