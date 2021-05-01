Hess says first oil for Liza Phase 2 still on track for early 2022 -Liza Unity FPSO to arrive in Guyana mid-2021

With the overall work of the Liza Phase 2 project 90 per cent completed, the Liza Unity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) oil platform is set to sail for Guyana in mid-2021.

This was disclosed by Hess Corporation Chief Operating Officer Greg Hill, who said that first oil for the Liza Phase 2 remains on track for early 2022. He noted that the Liza Unity FPSO, with a production capacity of 220,000 gross barrels of oil per day, is preparing to sail from the Keppel yard in Singapore to Guyana by midyear.

“Our discoveries and developments on the Stabroek Block are world class in every respect, and with Brent breakeven oil prices of between $25 and $35 per barrel, represent some of the lowest project breakeven oil prices in the industry,” he said during his presentation at Hess’ quarterly earnings call.