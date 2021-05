Man killed by city stoplight ID’ed as Parfaite Harmonie pensioner, 88 -was pushed by passenger in car, witnesses say

The man who was hit down and killed while begging at a city stoplight on Thursday has been identified as an 88-year-old pensioner, who witnesses claim was pushed by a passenger seated in a car.

The deceased man was yesterday identified as Sandy Adonis, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

According to the police, the truck with a trailer that struck the man was driven by Karan Balbad, also of La Parfaite Harmonie. He remained in custody yesterday.