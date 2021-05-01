Missing Linden woman found buried in backyard

The partially decomposed body of Shonnette Dover, the Linden woman who was reported missing four weeks ago, was on Friday morning found buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of her boyfriend, who is now wanted by police for allegedly shooting and killing her.

According to the police, a 15-year-old, who allegedly witnessed the killing, gave investigators information that subsequently led to the discovery of the body in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The teen is in custody while an arrest warrant was issued for Dover’s boy-friend, Shaquawn Alleyne. Alleyne’s father, who is alleged to have helped to cover up the woman’s death, was also taken into custody.

Searches had been ongoing over the past four weeks to locate Dover, 21, of Canvas City, Wismar, who was said to have been last seen when leaving for her bartending job on April 3.

However, the police yesterday reported that the teen was interviewed late Thursday night and early Friday morning, in the presence of a Child Care and Probation Officer, at the Wismar Police Station Criminal Investigation Department, where she revealed that she witnessed Alleyne shooting Dover.

The couple lived together.

According to the police, the teen, who had been present at their home on the night Dover went missing, alleged that Alleyne was oiling his gun in their living room and pointed it at the young woman, who reportedly told him to put it away

The teen said she then heard a squib-like sound after which Alleyne allegedly said, “Oh shoots! I shoot that girl.” It is believed that the gun went off, fatally wounding Dover.

The teen also told officers that she saw Dover’s mouth opened with blood on her face, and told Alleyne to take her to the hospital but he refused and stated that she was already dead.

The police said the teen then accompanied Alleyne to his father where the man disclosed what took place. In a reply, police said, the father of the Alleyne told him “Don’t tell [me] stupidness! Why [you] playing with the gun?”

According to the police, they then subsequently borrowed a spade, which they used to bury Dover in the backyard of the Canvas City residence. They also hid the gun.

On the teen’s direction, police officers went into action in the early hours of yesterday morning and dug up the area about four feet down, and found the remains of a partially decomposed body of a female suspected to be that of the missing woman.

The police noted that due to the decomposed stated of the body, it was difficult to see any marks of violence.

The remains of the deceased were taken to the Linden Hospital Complex and later transferred to the Pensioners’ Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the wanted bulletin issued for Alleyne, known as “ISWE”, 19, gave his address as Lot 555 One Mile, Wismar, Linden, and said he is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Dover at Canvas City, Wismar, Linden between April 3 and April 30, 2021.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Alleyne is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 444-3406, 444-3297, 444-3351, 444-3512 444-24429, 442-0759, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

Alleyne had been assisting in efforts to find Dover after her disappearance was reported to police last month. In a post on Facebook, he wrote, “anybody with info I begging u to please come forward. I willing [to] pay any amount of money just to know she is fine…”