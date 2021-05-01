New COVID fatality pushes April death toll to 65

The Ministry of Health announced that as of Thursday another person who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus died, taking the death toll for the month to 65 even as 177 new infections were confirmed.

The latest fatality was identified as a 57-year-old woman from Region Four. As a result, the country’s death toll reached 296.

Meanwhile, the Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that the country’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 13,283. The new cases came after 1,226 persons were tested, thus increasing the total number of persons tested to 122,494.