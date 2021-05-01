Dear Editor,
In all that is going on with the Covid-19, I would urge the government to make the Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all government employees workers attached. I would also urge the private employers that in order to promote safety in the work places, only the vaccinated workers must report for work. All categories of airport employees must be vaccinated in order to protect themselves and others. There should be no dithering or doubts in the minds of the employees. Our government is doing its best and it is only sensible that we do our part, not ignoring the masks and safe distances.
Sincerely,
Name and Address Provided