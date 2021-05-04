Accused Vryheid’s Lust chain snatcher gets $150,000 bail

A youth was granted $150,000 bail on Monday after being charged with robbing a woman of two gold chains.

Daniel McArthur, 19, of Lot 27 Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in a city court, where the indictable charge was read to him.

The charge states that on April 29, at North Road, Georgetown, McArthur stole two gold chains, valued $224,000, from Janetta Morris.

McArthur was represented by attorney-at-law Dexter Todd, who told the court that his client was arrested shortly after the crime allegedly occurred but that the man did not have any of the items mentioned in the charge in his possession. He also noted that the police have no confessions from his client, who has no prior convictions.

However, the Police Prosecutor told the court that McArthur admitted to the police that he committed the crime. He said that McArthur told the police, “Yes, I did grab the lady chain but I don’t have it”. The prosecutor also said that the man was seen by witnesses. He added that McArthur grabbed the chains and was chased after by a bus conductor. He said that after being apprehended, the man was positively identified by Morris.

After hearing from the prosecutor, the Magistrate placed McArthur on $150,000 bail and ordered him to stay 100 feet away from Morris, her residence and her workplace. The matter was adjourned until May 17.