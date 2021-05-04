Hijacked car belonging to Crane man found

Thirty-three-year-old Delroy Adonis of Crane Housing Scheme was yesterday allegedly robbed of his car and other valuables after picking up a passenger who requested to be taken from Vreed-en-Hoop to the Diamond Public Road.

A release yesterday from the police said that Adonis said he was robbed of one Toyota Allion motorcar #PZZ3220 – valued $3.2M, one Samsung A20 smart phone valued $45,000 and $15,000 in cash

A stop was requested to pick up a male and female by the passenger and when this was done the victim was relieved of the items above at gun point as the three perpetrators made good their escape in his vehicle, the release said.

With the prompt assistance of the police, the motorcar was found along the Craig Public Road. Investigations are continuing.