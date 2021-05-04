Linden man gets 15 years for killing ex-lover’s partner

Linden resident, Colwyn Arthur was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 15 years in jail for the 2018 killing of Claude `Sonno’ DeJonge, who at the time shared a relationship with a woman Arthur was also once involved with.
Arthur, called `Cross Eye,’ was initially indicted for murder, but pleaded guilty last month to the lesser offence of man-slaughter; admitting that on May 10th, 2018 he unlawfully killed the 40-year-old taxi driver at his reputed wife’s 1074 Cinderella City, Mackenzie, Linden home.
Justice Kissoon had deferred sentencing to yesterday pending a probation report.