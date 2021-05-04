Ramesh Persaud appointed DDL Managing Director

The Demerara Distillers Group has announced the appointment of Ramesh Persaud, as Managing Director with effect from yesterday.

The announcement by DDL came a day after the Institute of Private Enterprise Development said that Persaud had departed from his post there as Chief Executive Officer.

The DDL Group said that it has steadily been growing and expanding, and the decision to appoint a Managing Director was made in light of this. DDL Chairman, Komal Samaroo, in welcoming Persaud to the Group, said, “I am delighted to welcome Mr. Persaud to the DDL Group at this time as we prepare to embark on the next phase of expansion and modernization of the Group. We have a very ambitious agenda over the next five years with several projects identified. Mr. Persaud’s addition to the leadership team will certainly place us in a strong position to successfully achieve our goals”.

The new Managing Director, a Chartered Accountant, and the holder of an MBA from Heriot-Watt University, has many years of executive experience, the DDL Group said.