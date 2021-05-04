No one expected insufficiency of pension funds at this post office

Dear Editor,

Grove Post Office ran out of pension money today, Monday, at one o’clock. No one expected this to happen because it is not the first time that this post office is doing pension payment. This is an embarrassment to the ministry or agency that is responsible for this. It was piteous to see the worn out faces of the men and women when this was announced by the security guard that they should return tomorrow. They had all sat in the long hard benches playing musical chairs along their way towards the tellers. Some were there for quite some time as others who were there chose to go after lunch to avoid the crowd and the long wait that usually pertains in the morning. I overheard a few of them saying that they are unable to go again the following day, tomorrow.

One wonders whether the money would be at the post office for early payment. I recall one instance about a year ago when the pensioners had quite a wait because the post office had not yet received the money from where ever. No one grumbled or raised an issue. They were too old, tired and worn. A few had their walking sticks, some were accompanied by someone who were more abled. Some were very disappointed because they usually pay their bills there and then when receiving their pension. No other location was indicated where pensioners may uplift their money. Even if there were, these people who usually collect at the post office would not leave there where they are accustomed to the arrangement. It is hoped that such a recurrence would be avoided in the future.

Sincerely,

Name and Address Provided