There is little or no protection for workers who undertake dangerous assignments

Dear Editor,

It was reported in the Media on May 1, that a construction worker fell to his death on April 28 through an opening on the 4th floor of a six-storey building under construction on Regent Street, Georgetown. The worker had apparently climbed to the 4th floor and while navigating his way, fell through an opening on the floor which was intended for a stairway/elevator shaft/utilities. The opening was not cordon off as the safety measure required and therefore the worker with his eyes focused elsewhere fell through the unprotected opening to the ground floor and met his death. The evidence indicates that many safety features are lacking in the construction of this building. For example, there is no cover over the sidewalks to protect pedestrians from falling objects while the exterior scaffolds lack planks for the workers to execute exterior work on the building. The workers have not been provided with hard hats, tip protected boots, safety harness, etc.

It was stated that Minister of Labor, Joseph Hamilton, as a result of the accident, has ordered an investigation by his occupational health and safety officers. Unfortunately, this is just another case of, “closing the barn door after the horses have bolted away”, as previous incidents have shown that the Government orders investigations into mishaps, takes notes, and then do little or nothing waiting for the next tragedy to happen. Guyana’s economy is on the upturn and construction of all types are being undertaken. Sadly, there is little or no protection for workers as they undertake dangerous assignments. Contractors who bid low on projects usually cut corners to maximize their profits by using their workers as sacrificial lambs as they skimp on contingencies to ensure the safety of workers and provide temporary maintenance of the works during construction although their contracts were intended to cater for them.

The Government has to enact laws and enforce them to protect workers as they carry out their tasks. Safety laws have to be carried out effectively by trained inspectors for compliance and where lapses are found stiff penalties imposed. Unless action is taken in this respect, it will continue to be much of the same – the Government orders an investigation into a mishap, takes notes with no action and wait for the next tragedy to happen. Incidentally, the family of the deceased construction worker is entitled to fair compensation from the contractor and his client through their liability insurance for the loss of their loved one due to their laxity and negligence in maintaining a safe environment thereby causing his death by one of the many death traps existing in the building.

Sincerely,

Charles Sohan