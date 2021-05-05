Anthony says enough COVID vaccines available for second doses

With over 145,000 persons receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and concerns being raised about the access to second shots, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony yesterday assured that there is an adequate supply.

Anthony gave his assurance during the daily COVID-19 update, where he stated that some 145,797 persons have so far received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which approximates to some 29.9% of the adult population. He added that of that number, some 5,309 have received their second jabs and are now considered fully inoculated.

“In terms of the doses for your second dose shot, I think there have been persons who were worried that they might not get their second dose shots but I want to assure them that we have set aside the vaccines to give them their second dose,” Anthony said.