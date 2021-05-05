Clearing of mangroves for shore base sparks fears of flooding at Malgre Tout -Edghill says developer to replace sea defence

The construction of a shore base facility at Malgre Tout/Versailles, West Demerara, has seen a substantial amount of mangroves being cleared along the shoreline earmarked for the project and residents are now worried that it could leave them vulnerable to flooding.

The construction of the shore base facility, which is being undertaken by Tristar Incorporated, commenced in January. It will consist of a storage facility, a wharf and a jetty.

However, recognising the destruction of the mangroves, which may have exceeded what was approved, residents are now questioning what sort of river defence will be put in place to protect them.