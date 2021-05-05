Dazzell teen drowns

The Guyana Police Force is currently investigating the death of a 13-year-old of Dazzell Housing Scheme resident who drowned while swimming with relatives at Belfield E.C.D.

Dead is Amuel Sancho who relatives told police failed to resurface after he jumped into a trench between 2 pm and 3:30 pm yesterday.

“The oldest cousin went in search of him and his motionless body was pulled from the trench after which the police were summoned who rushed him to the C.C. Nicholson Hospital at Nabaclis,” they added.

Sancho was pronounced dead on arrival and his body was taken to the Lyken funeral home, where it is awaiting a post mortem.