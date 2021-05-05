Girl, 15, charged as accessory after the fact in Dover murder

A fifteen-year-old was yesterday charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder in the case of Shonnette Dover.

The teenager appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune via Zoom yesterday afternoon where she was not required to plead.

No bail was sought by the teen’s lawyers after she requested to be remanded to the holding centre which was granted by the magistrate. She will remain at the centre until May 28, 2021 when she is due to make her next court appearance.