Human Services Minister meets workers displaced by Sharon’s Mall fire

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud yesterday met workers displaced by the recent Sharon’s Mall fire and assured that the Ministry wants to help however it can to aid them in getting back on their feet.

“I can’t promise everything, but whatever and however I can support you, you can count on me. I know this is a tough one,” Persaud told the group that visited her Lamaha and East streets office, according to a release from the ministry.

On April 28, a massive fire ravaged Sharon’s Mall, affecting several of the businesses housed within.