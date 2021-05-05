Lawyer for ‘Big Head’ asks for leniency, placement at NJ prison

Ahead of his sentencing in just over two weeks, Tower Suites co-owner Shervington ‘Big Head’ Lovell through his lawyer is asking US Judge Paul G. Gardephe not only to be lenient but for him to serve his time at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Facility in New Jersey to afford him the opportunity to pursue vocational training in horticulture.

Lovell, who has been in a US jail since 2018, pleaded guilty to count seven of his drug trafficking indictment last November before Justice Gardephe, who is due to hand down a sentence on May 20.

His attorney, Eon Smith, in a sentencing submission, said his client has a background in farming but never had any formal education in that field and therefore wants to prepare himself for re-entry into society while serving his sentence.