Reasons for the mentally lazy Guyanese voting PPP

Dear Editor,

It is a great honour to be counted among the 233,336 mentally lazy Guyanese that did not vote for the PNC at the March 2nd 2020 general elections. Our collective mentally lazy reasons are as follows:

• the birth of the PNC is rooted in its role in destroying the first ever multiracial nationalist working class mass movement in the 1950s because of the egotistical nature of their founder- leader Burnham.

• the release of CIA classified documents revealed how the PNC in collaboration with external forces created mayhem and destruction in our country between 1962-1964.

• the PNC under the Burnham dictatorship rigged elections in 1968, 1973, 1980 and the referendum in 1978. The PNC under Hoyte rigged the 1985 elections.

• the PNC as a fulfilling prophecy attempted in the most crude and vulgar way to rig the 2nd March 2020 elections. As a bunch of mentally lazy Guyanese we were unable to comprehend that in moving a no-confidence motion, 34 would have to be the majority of 65. We were also mentally challenged to fathom how out of eighteen nominated Guyanese, none was fit and proper to be Chairman of GECOM but an octogenarian of Granger’s choice was suitable. However the biggest strain on our lazy mental capacity were the audacious and falsified results declared by GECOM high ranking officials Mingo and Lowenfield. That really taxed our credibility as well as the international community. What is even more incredulous on our mentally lazy outlook is the PNC regurgitating the same legal arguments that were ruled against them by the CCJ, but always hoping for a different outcome without a shred of verifiable proof. Talk of mental laziness.

• the PNC under the Burnham dictatorship was responsible for the assassination of our greatest historian and world renowned revolutionary Dr Walter Anthony Rodney. That act of terrorism by the PNC, deprived Guyana and the world at large of one of its most enlightened souls of our generation. It is an act that should never be forgiven.

• the PNC reduced Guyana from being the bread basket of the Caribbean to a basket case from 1964-1992. We were the wretched of the earth and the nomads of the Caribbean because of economic destruction by the PNC.

• it was during the PNC’s senseless dictatorship that the most massive brain drain occurred in the 70’s and 80’. In those days prior to the exodus, we had intellectual giants as Members of Parliament. Today it is a pantomime and tragedy to see some of the intellectual pygmies masquerading as Members of Parliament where their intellectual depth is limited to espousing racist stereotypes and pigeonholing a whole group of people as mentally lazy.

These and a host of other egregious reasons are why we will never vote or follow the PNC, and for the Walton-Desirs of this world that are locked in a metal prism of their own making, it will do them good to reflect on the lyrics of the revolutionary icon Bob Marley when he sang “emancipate yourselves from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our minds.”

Just imagine it has been 183 years since our forefathers made Guyana their homeland yet we are still subjected to morally reprehensible racist drivel promulgated by intellectually bankrupt sycophants.

On behalf of the bunch of 233,336 mentally lazy Guyanese that voted for the PPP.

Yours sincerely,

Reggie Bhagwandin