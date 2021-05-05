The public deceits of decency and racial principle

Dear Editor,

I make no defence for Ms. Amanza Walton-Desir. I know her not, barely knew of her, until the firestorm flared around her head. But as I parse through the hullabaloos, the pretended righteous indignations, and the bleating pieties surround l’affaire Walton-Desir, I marvel at the great frauds that Guyanese (regardless of colour) are in their incomparable racial hypocrites; especially, when delighting at brandishing proofs of our supposedly immaculate racial credentials. We are deceivers of the first order, and we manifest monstrous mindlessness that we surrender to the naked passions of the mob.

I understand that Ms. Walton-Desir is an MP and an attorney. Thus, she is no ordinary citizen, and I would hold her to a higher standard of linguistic and personal comportment. In both her occupation and parliamentary presences, Ms. Walton-Desir trades in words. She, therefore, should be shades more skilled than the regular Jane Doe, with regard to marshaling and deploying the English Language. At worst, I think her words about being “mentally lazy” smack of the casual, the same laziness herself, when she resorted with what (to me) was meant to alert and agitate, but not necessarily humiliate. I am cognizant that we live in a world hypocritically committed, at least publicly, to political correctness, and its every nuance, no matter how immaterial the point. There is no room afforded for any other interpretation, but what I come up with and that is the end of the matter. Except that it is not. Not when I am playing to the crowd. Not when I am whipping up frenzies over what is imagined, and may (may) just not be there.

Editor, I have called PPP and PNC supporters worst things than Ms. Walton-Desir. Examples include: can’t think for themselves and foolish and clueless and in the very first paragraph of this writing “mindless.” For when someone or group is dismissed accurately as clueless and mindless (or dotish and obsequious), then there is no mind over which to exercise laziness. Same goes for brainwashed and indoctrinated, which are stock in trade expressions utilized liberally by many. I am so guilty. I believe that it applies here across the length and breadth of this brown and black and other complexioned land. What have been the complexions of our minds, when we get around to remembering that we still have one, if there was ever actually one?

Think of this: all of those have elements that are worse than Ms. Walton-Desir’s ill-fated venture into the jagged shoals of frank expression twisted to suit the caprices of those who themselves lack the characteristics that speak to racial integrity and racial honesty. Call for unity and reconciliation and suddenly every damn citizen in this country is mentally lazy, refuses to think for themselves. All have dirty racial laundry to hide, beneath the public deceits of decency and racial principle. There I said it. Let the daggers come out. This is my first, last, and only word on this issue.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall