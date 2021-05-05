GHB AGM could be by month’s end

The Guyana Hockey Board could be hosting its Annual General Meeting later this month.

This was revealed by incumbent president, Philip Fernandes who said that the AGM had been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fernandes stated, “We have had to delay our Annual General Meeting, you know COVID has slowed up everything so we are waiting for the audit to be completed, we anticipate this to happen very shortly and as soon as that is done we hope to have our Annual General Meeting so…we will try to get it at least by May we can have our Annual General Meeting and move on as we should.”