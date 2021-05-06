India interested in annual purchase of Guyana’s crude oil -High Commissioner

India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa has stated his government’s interest in formalising a long-term contract for the purchase of Guyana’s crude oil.
“Collaboration in the oil and gas sector is proceeding successfully and we hope to further strengthen this by working on a long-term contract between the Indian State-run public sector unit – Indian Oil Corporation – and the Government of Guyana for procurement of crude oil from Guyana to India,” he said during a virtual symposium on Thursday on “Perspectives on Guyana-India Relations from 1838 to 2021”.