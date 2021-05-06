Guyana News

India interested in annual purchase of Guyana's crude oil -High Commissioner

India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa (right) participating in the symposium
India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa has stated his government’s interest in formalising a long-term contract for the purchase of Guyana’s crude oil.

“Collaboration in the oil and gas sector is proceeding successfully and we hope to further strengthen this by working on a long-term contract between the Indian State-run public sector unit – Indian Oil Corporation – and the Government of Guyana for procurement of crude oil from Guyana to India,” he said during a virtual symposium on Thursday on “Perspectives on Guyana-India Relations from 1838 to 2021”.