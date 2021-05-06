Police make cannabis busts at Mazaruni Prison, Bartica hotel

The Guyana Police Force on Tuesday made a canna-bis bust at the Mazaruni Prison, Region Seven, following a search and also at a hotel in Bartica after a raid where three persons were arrested.

The police said that on Tuesday at 17: 30 hrs and 17:50 hrs, there were searches conducted by the police at the two locations.

At the Mazaruni Prison, while conducting daily checks, ranks observed a prisoner who was acting suspiciously. The man was searched and a black bulky parcel containing leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis was found in the his pants crotch.