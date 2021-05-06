Guyana News

Police make cannabis busts at Mazaruni Prison, Bartica hotel

The cannabis being weighed by the police after the raid at the Morocco Hotel, Bartica
The cannabis being weighed by the police after the raid at the Morocco Hotel, Bartica
By

The Guyana Police Force on Tuesday made a canna-bis bust at the Mazaruni Prison, Region Seven, following a search and also at a hotel in Bartica after a raid where three persons were arrested.

The police said that on Tuesday at 17: 30 hrs and 17:50 hrs, there were searches conducted by the police at the two locations.

At the Mazaruni Prison, while conducting daily checks, ranks observed a prisoner who was acting suspiciously. The man was searched and a black bulky parcel containing leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis was found in the his pants crotch.