Should not there be a strategic plan to focus on preventing infection in these respective agencies?

Dear Editor,

Across 19 identified Ministries and 10 Regional Administrations is a recorded total of 39,218 public servants constituted of the following categories.



Somehow their employers who constitute the authority to protect all from the current insurgence seem to have overlooked the need for distancing amongst: 7282 Clerical and Support Staff, while omitting to appreciate the need for Personal Protective Equipment at least for the Semi-skilled and Unskilled category of 5679 – any of whom if infected can transmit to both co-worker and family – for which there is no lock-down? Should not there be a strategic plan coordinated to focus on preventing infection in the respective agencies?

Sincerely,

E.B. John