We could have successfully become a first world country without oil exploration and production

Dear Editor,

The hullabaloo and exultation about oil seems to have originated through deception and is undeserved. What benefits are we seeing since its production? Exxon has just recorded a profit of US$2.7 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Guyana’s total revenue since the production of oil in December 2019 is US$340 million. Exxon has said it would abandon its production around the world to concentrate on exploration and production in Guyana. This says it all. Our two major political parties should be cringing if reflecting on their egregious agreements with the oil giant. The unprecedented quantity along with the quality of the oil has increased Exxon’s determination. The only explanation of the laissez- faire attitude of these parties towards Exxon Mobil particularly and other foreign companies is that it is a ploy to get the populace to believe that the foreign companies are dictating to the government regardless of the damage that may cause to the government’s image. Enough said, as one should read between the lines. Neither one loses significantly or at all. Foreign companies don’t need our votes at the polls and the political parties may feel that they have the power and cunning to be re-elected.

Let us hope that our leaders don’t make the mistake that Venezuela and other oil producing countries made, of focusing on oil while neglecting other manufacturing and exporting possibilities. We have too many resources to take that path. Furthermore, over the last few years, there has been an accelerated pace by developed and developing countries to phase out fossil fuels with some setting a deadline of 2030, the latest being 2040. This could mean that the demand for oil may not exist in the next decade. That may be the time when the government in power may say that they were expecting to clear any indebtedness to Exxon and start significant developmental projects. That may seem to be ridiculous but we have seen the ridiculous occur when it comes to leadership in Guyana. We already face humiliation and derision in the eyes of the rest of the world in relation to our lack of democratic principles and allowing in foreign companies to abuse our natural and human resources. Our politicians speak effusively about democracy being their hallmark. Let us not be hoodwinked into believing this fallacy. We are not seeing democratic practices in the non-acceptance of the Opposition by the ruling Party and constant victimization of the Opposition’s members. The focus should be on enacting and reforming laws and economic and human development. We are far behind the rest of the world so we have no time for pettiness, partisanship and racism. With oil comes environmental impacts. The number of earth tremors and quakes occurring in Guyana since oil exploration and production have been more frequent when examined along with those which have occurred since 1900. An oil spill here would be disastrous to our pristine environment, financial and natural resources.

It is unlawful and disrespectful to allow a foreign company to extract our natural resource from which they derive the lion’s share, then dictate the terms under which they will operate. Such an operation would be impossible in the United States of America, even under former President Donald Trump’s leadership. The lack of pride, patriotism, Intelligence and morality displayed by our leadership is revulsive. They don’t see themselves as accountable to the citizenry, conveniently forgetting that they were installed through the trust and confidence of these people to serve them and improve the lives and livelihoods of all. Most, if not all of us, have been deceived by impassioned speeches and slogans during political campaigning. Let us realise that actions speak louder than words and their words have dissipated like a vapour into nothingness. Dear land of Guyana is now listed as the world’s fastest growing economy. Who would have thought that to be possible? It seems that is just reflected in the numerous, gleaming buildings being constructed far and wide. Let’s juxtapose that with the many dilapidated and abandoned ones including those like the magnificent City Hall which are or should be national treasures. The infrastructure also is left to decay with no plan to restore the drainage routes and equipment to prevent flooding in the city and districts within minutes of heavy rainfall. There was an effective design implemented pre-independence which it is possible to refer to and reconstruct.

Apparently, it has not been the intention of successive governments to grasp the abundance of our natural resources for the benefit of the citizenry. We could have successfully developed into a First World country without the exploration and production of oil. We may as well concentrate on our abundance of other resources in order to have alternatives to resort to. We should encourage the diaspora to make their vital contributions. “In unity there is strength.” The future of our successors is at stake.

Sincerely,

Conrad Barrow