Gov’t seeking Executive Director for EPA

Months after firing Dr Vincent Adams, the government has advertised for an Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Adams, who had been acclaimed in the role and had held ExxonMobil and other companies to account, had his contract terminated on November 23rd, 2020. His removal was seen as an intention on the government’s part to enable ExxonMobil to proceed as swiftly as possible with oil extraction and exploration with few hindrances.

In the advertisement in today’s Sunday Stabroek, the government said that the applicant should possess doctoral or postgraduate qualifications in Environmental Science, Natural Science or any related field and at least eight years’ experience in environmental protection, conservation, pollution prevention and control or environmental management.

Experience should also include finance, administration, project and human resource management. The advertisement said that experience in environmental policy development and implementation will be strongly desirable as well as “strong public speaking and interpersonal skills”.

The successful candidate will report to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Permanent Secretary, Office of the President.

Terms of reference can be downloaded from the EPA website. The closing date for the submission of applications is May 30, 2021.

In the months since Adams’ firing, the EPA has been hammered for lacklustre performance and has not responded to media inquiries on a range of issues including the recent destruction of mangroves on the West Demerara.