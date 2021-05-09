Nine more COVID deaths recorded -Anthony says arrangements to test for variants still being worked out

A total of nine more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Saturday, increasing the country’s death toll from the virus to 323.

According to the MoH, the deaths of the six men and three women occurred between April 25th and May 7th.

Three deaths that occurred on Friday were confirmed on Saturday morning by the ministry, which subsequently announced the confirmation of the six other deaths, which occurred between April 25th and May 6th. The six men ranged in age from 34 to 79, while the women ranged in age from 54 to 79. Four of them were from Region Four, three from Region Six, one from Region Five and the other from Region Three.