Better Hope man found dead at Leguan

A Better Hope, East Coast Demerara man who was visiting relatives on the Essequibo River island of Leguan was yesterday found dead, floating in the water at Success Beach.

The police say that Sihanouk Persaud, 55, was visiting relatives at Success, Leguan. After consuming alcohol earlier in the day, Rampersaud left his relatives’ at around 4 pm home to go fishing and swimming at Success Beach.

Around 6.15 pm, the relatives after realizing that he had not returned left in search of him.

The deceased’s blue trousers was found on the seawall. Further checks in the area were done and the motionless body of Rampersaud was found floating face down.