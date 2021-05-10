Trinidad to pay salary relief for persons who lost jobs during current lockdown

(Trinidad Guardian) A salary relief grant for the month of May will be made available for people who have lost the jobs during this period because of the restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said.

Imbert made the statement today saying that a grant of TT$1,500 will be made available to those who lost their jobs at the start of the month.

And TT$1,000 will be made available for those who have lost their jobs over the last few days, given the rollback of restrictions announced by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

The grants are expected to cover some 20,000 workers Imbert said.

The budgeted amount for this is TT$30 million.