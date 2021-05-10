Dear Editor,

On 8th May 2021, I spent time looking at the Moray House Trust programme “Early Colonial Georgetown” via YouTube. It was very informative and an excellent visual history of Guyana’s evolved architecture. I never knew that there was a Canal #3 in Guyana. Thanks to Isabelle de Caires and team for allowing me this opportunity.

These recorded events by Moray House Trust should be slotted into the Guyana Learning Channel Programme so as to best give our young children the opportunity to know more about Guyana’s art, culture and history.

I felt the pain for Ms. Bissember as she spoke about the change that is occurring within her community. Change is inevitable, but can we make these changes by also trying to preserve some basic aesthetics of our cities primarily as it relates to our green space?

On the conclusion of viewing this programme, it reiterated to me the need for an active revival and distribution of our dormant historical information through print and non-print material. If anyone is desirous of writing a book on towns and villages of Guyana please email generalmanager@newerabusiness.info.

Yours faithfully,

Karen Bacchus-Hinds