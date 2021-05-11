Cyber security: an unavoidable priority

If the pandemic has demonstrated anything it is that much improved internet connectivity, reliability and security have become unavoidable priorities for the Caribbean.

Since March of last year when governments, enterprise and much of the world all but closed their doors to transacting business in person, the region has only been able to function because of the relative ubiquity of the internet and the ability to operate online.

Although much of the region has high levels of connectivity – the website, Internet World Stats, indicates a 60.1 % penetration rate last year for the region as a whole – the rate is notably much lower in Haiti, and surprisingly parts of the French speaking Caribbean. However, this is not to say that providers across the region have systems able to provide the coverage, stability or speed required to allow the Caribbean to compete globally, or to support the services industries that might make more competitive a geographically fragmented region, remote from its major markets.