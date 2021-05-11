Edghill: Mangroves removal necessary for development

Saying that measures are being put in place to protect residents against flooding, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill yesterday defended the removal of mangroves at Versailles-Malgre Tout, West Bank Demerara, for the development of an oil and gas shore base as necessary while emphasising that “with development comes changes”.

“…The development that is taking place in Guyana is not willy-nilly. This is well-planned. Structured. Structured in a context to bring about real world-class development of Guyana…..And that is not something to be sabotaged. That is something to be encouraged,” Edghill said yesterday during a press conference held in the boardroom of his Wights Lane, Kingston, Georgetown office to address the removal of mangroves by TriStar Incorporated