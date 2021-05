A 31-year-old Essequibo resident was on Sunday night fatally struck during an argument with a relative who has since been arrested by the police.

Dead is Ganga Persaud.

Police yesterday confirmed the incident which took place around 10 pm Sunday at Fairfield, Essequibo Coast.

The suspect, who fled the scene was handed over to the police by this mother yesterday morning. He is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.