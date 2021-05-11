Masakenari grappling with COVID outbreak

After managing to avoid a single case of COVID-19 for over a year, the remote community of Masakenari, in Region Nine is now grappling with an outbreak, which is believed to be linked to residents travelling outside of the community to source needed food and cleaning supplies.

During the latter part of last year, Toshao Paul Chekema made constant appeals for food supplies to be brought into the community so residents would not have to risk travelling to the more urbanised communities in Region Nine.

With little assistance from Regional and Central Government officials, the urgent need for food and cleaning supplies eventually forced residents to make the dreaded trip to Lethem. Since then Masakenari has already recorded positive cases, including one death.