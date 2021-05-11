Policeman surrenders over fatal Better Hope hit-and-run

Almost a day after fisherman, Navindra Ramnarine was killed in a hit-and-run accident along the Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road, a police constable on Sunday surrendered and admitted that he was the driver of the motor vehicle at the time of the accident.

According to a police press release, the 24-year-old police constable who is stationed at the Brickdam police station turned himself in to the police around 6.25 pm on Sunday.

He was accompanied by his attorney.

Twenty-five minutes before this, the police added that Ashton Barker, a resident of Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust reported to law enforcement officers claiming ownership of motor pick-up, GPP 8699, which was involved in the accident.

The constable was placed under close arrest as the investigation continues.

The accident occurred around 7pm on Saturday.

The police in a previous report had said that 51-year-old Ramnarine of Third Field, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara was crossing the road from north to south when the pick-up, GPP 8699, which was proceeding west on the southern side of the road collided with him.

Ramnarine suffered injuries about his body and is said to have died on the scene.

A post-mortem examination yesterday revealed that Ramnarine died as a result of multip0le injuries conhsistent with a motor vehicle accident.

Following the accident, the pickup involved sped off. The vehicle has since been impounded by the police.