President plugs mega-farms, aquaculture to US companies

President Irfaan Ali yesterday lobbied American businesses for investment here in mega farms and aquaculture.

He was participating in the second edition of the Business Webinar Series where he engaged with over 150 US companies who are interested in doing business with Guyana on the plans for the country’s agriculture sector and the investment opportunities available.

“I welcome you to a country that is open to doing business, that is ready to facilitate growth and development, and that is ready to help private investment to ensure that you have a decent return—a country and a market that believe inherently in the participation of the private sector,” a statement from the Office of the President (OP) quoted Ali as saying during his remarks.