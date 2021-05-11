What the law says about mangroves

Mangroves in Guyana are considered a protected species under the amended Forestry Act of 2010 making it illegal to destroy mangroves without prior permission from the Commissioner of the Guyana Forestry Commission.

The Act specifically notes that the forest in the title includes mangrove forests and any wetlands or open lands within a forest which form an integral part of the ecosystem.

Another piece of legislation the Sea Defence Act explains that sea defence includes any natural feature which serves as a protection of the sea coast against the erosive action of the sea or which protects the bank of any river from the erosive action of the river current and all land 50 feet landward of such a natural feature.