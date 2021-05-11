Ramkelawan re-elected ECCCC chairman

Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC) on Sunday held its Annual General Meeting and election of office bearers where Bheemraj Ramkelawan was voted to continue as chairman.

According to a release from the club, the meeting was held under strict COVID-19 guidelines and in keeping with the constitution.

Ramkelawan was unopposed, as was most of the returning executives.

“Whilst thanking the membership for showing confidence in the executives, the reelected chairman outlined a series of programmes which remain incomplete due to COVID-19 and which will be pursued post COVID, this includes the postponed tour to Barbados,” the release stated.

Ramkelawan will serve alongside Suresh Jaiarine who was elected secretary and club captain as well as treasurer, Vivikanand Ishwardin with Tahal Ganesh as the assistant secretary treasurer. The committee members are Ramdeo Ramkissoon, Kenon Ramascindo, Ryan Ganesh and Shameer Shahib

“The members were encouraged to up their level of discipline in keeping with the club’s motto, four youth players were recognized for their outstanding cricket progress thus far and the major sponsors during the past year- Banks DIH Ltd, Rajin Auto Paint, Cricketzone USA, Motor Trend Auto Spares, D&E Tent Rental and R. Kisson Construction Services were also recognized. The Jainarine brothers were also praised for their contribution towards building of the youth teams at the club.

“The secretary, in his brief remarks highlighted the challenge in getting ECCCC as a voting member under the East Coast body which is recognized by the current DCB [Demerara Cricket Board] body. This is despite the club being a finalist in three different versions of cricket during 2019-2020 and being one of the most vibrant club for the past five years. “A majority decision was also taken to continue playing cricket on the East Coast under any body which recognizes all of the active clubs on the East Coast Demerara whilst embracing non-active clubs. The chairman was also recognized for his contributions towards the development of cricket on the East Coast,” it stated.