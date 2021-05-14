Karela/ Carilla/ Bitter Gourd

You can take your pick from amongst the names by which this fruit/vegetable is known (and there are other names apart from the three mentioned above) though what is beyond doubt is that it is one of the more talked about fruit/vegetables in Guyana insofar as its health and nutritional properties are concerned.

Widely cultivated in both kitchen gardens and farms across Guyana, Carilla has attracted mixed reviews among local consumers, some embracing its widely promoted health and wellness properties and others not caring for its particularly bitter taste.

Judging from its customary abundance in municipal markets, and other fruit and vegetable outlets across coastal Guyana, however, it certainly appears that consumer demand for Carilla continues to grow, its increased popularity linked to the health benefits to be derived from its important nutrients ranging from iron, magnesium and vitamin to potassium and vitamin C in its juice. The vegetable itself is said to be an excellent source of dietary fiber and is also rich in calcium, beta-carotene and potassium. The main talking point surrounding Carilla, however, has been its bitterness and various recommendations have been put forward for altering the taste. These include adding honey or lemon. Fans of the vegetable/fruit, however, contend that you can’t have everything and that the bitterness of Carilla is more than compensated for by its health and wellness value, not least its lowering of bad cholesterol.