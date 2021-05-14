Co-founder of seawall conservation group escapes mugging on Kitty stretch

Following a traumatic encounter with a would-be mugger during a morning stroll on Wednesday, the Co-founder and Coordinator of conservation group, Seawalls and Beyond, Dwayne Hackett, is encouraging persons to be careful when at the Kingston\Kitty Seawall.

“I was kind of scared to go back there by the bandstand area. I was contemplating how I getting back, do I need to call a taxi or something,” were the words of Hackett, as he talked about an encounter he had with a man while exercising at the Kingston\Kitty Seawall. He first shared his experience on his Facebook page where he encouraged persons to “please be extra careful especially along this stretch of roadway.” Hackett said that he was following a path where a number of persons also conduct their regular exercise routine at the seawall when the man approached him and threatened him before riding off.