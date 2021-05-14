ExxonMobil now facing gas flaring fine

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) yesterday disclosed that the Environmental Permit for the Liza Phase 1 Development Project offshore Guyana has been modified and ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, EEPGL will now be required to pay for gas flaring once it continues beyond a 14-day period.

ExxonMobil in a comment last night assured that it is in compliance with the permit and is working closely with regulators and key stakeholders, keeping them informed of operations during repairs and upgrades this year.

The Guyana Government and the EPA have come under severe pressure for allowing ExxonMobil to continue flaring offshore without penalty.