Improved water supply for Wakenaam – GWI

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) will be mobilizing in a month’s time to drill a new well on the Essequibo River island of Wakenaam in Region 3 to provide improved water supply to some 4,752 residents.

Chief Executive Officer of GWI, Shaik Baksh and a technical team on Friday, 7th May, 2021 visited the island with a view to identifying the site for the drilling. Several sites were visited and the technical team has determined based on hydraulic and modelling studies that the site at Noitgedacht is the most suitable for the drilling of the new well, a release from GWI said today.

The new well for the island will be the first drilled using the rig acquired by the company some two years ago for the drilling of wells on the coastland.

Shortly after assuming office in the latter part of 2020, Baksh had visited the island and found that residents were experiencing a poor level of water supply for the past two to three years. This was attributed to low water production at the Free and Easy and Noitegedacht well stations. The wells, which are now over 45 years old, showed signs of structural decay, the release added.

A GWI team soon thereafter cleaned and rehabilitated the wells to increase production. Noitegedacht resident, Zorene Rupnaraine said that she is even able to have water in her elevated storage tank and is able to wash her white clothing without staining. She also welcomed a new well on the island to further improve the water supply.

Meanwhile, Belle Plaine resident, Deonarine Oudall said he is happy with his level of service.

Baksh added that plans are in progress to construct a water treatment plant on the island within the next two years.