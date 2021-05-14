Trinidad woman dies days after recovering from COVID

(Trinidad Express) A woman who recovered from the Covid-19 virus, died days later.

Her family believes her body was weakened by the virus and she could not handle other medical complications.

Sherene Ali, who is from San Fernando, died on Wednesday night.

Only five days before her passing, she wrote on social media: “If you survived Covid like myself God wasn’t ready for you yet. To those who have gone on to be with the Lord, here’s no more pain or sorrow.”

On Thursday night, her daughter Shinell Bissoon posted on social media: “My mum Passed Away late last night. She had Covid but that didn’t killed her. She recovered and was full of energy but covid made her body too weak to handle medical complications that took her life.

In fact we was laughing and so happy that she survived. She’s telling me how she ok now to pray for other Covid patients to get better and heal. Sigh.. Her death came so silently. I am not prepared… unfortunately it’s what I’m facing with now. She’s all I have..

To those who know me know that all I have is my mum. Its us against the world and we have each other. A single parent that I have not a clue how she did it. Thats a supermum.

This time I don’t have the words to express all my feelings. If only I can turn back time. She’s such an amazing person and this is the last thing I and my family was expecting to happen… her death.

I thank everyone who played a part in mummy life. You all helped shaped her to who she was and I appreciate that.”

Her pastor also mourned her death, writing: My daughter why did you leave us so soon? You called on Monday and asked me to send someone by your home to collect something. I did but didn’t know that would’ve been our last conversation. Sherene you left us just too soon. You’ve just committed yourself to the worship team and we sat and watched the joy you experienced when singing. Ohhhhhhh we will missssssssssssssssssssss you .

On behalf of the entire leadership of C.O.D.I we are sad to announce the passing of a dear daughter Sherene Ali – (San Fernando branch )but filled with content and joy in our hearts knowing she has gone to glory. To her daughter Shinelle (we are standing with you I know it’s hard to swallow), the entire family and loved ones, the worship team ( I know you will truly miss her) and the entire church family we extend sincere condolences to you and declare supernatural comfort, peace, assurance and strength.”