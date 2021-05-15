Exxon brings forward timeline for repair of Liza gas compressor system

ExxonMobil on Friday announced plans for the safe start-up of the Liza Destiny oil platform’s malfunctioning flash gas compressor system by June following repairs of key components.
“Repairs and upgrades to the third stage discharge silencer, a key component of the flash gas compression system for the Liza Destiny, are being progressed by MAN Energy Solutions at a facility in Houston, Texas. The manufacture of a redesigned [third] stage discharge venturi has been completed and it is being shipped to Guyana,” Public and Government Affairs Advisor Janelle Persaud said in a statement yesterday.