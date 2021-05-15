‘Two Colours’ loses bid for stay of murder charge

High Court judge Navindra Singh has ruled that murder accused Lennox Wayne, called ‘Two Colours,’ will not be granted a stay of the capital indictment currently against him, since his right to a fair hearing has not been breached as he sought to contend.

As a result, Wayne, who is currently on remand, will have to face a jury to answer the charge levelled against him for the 2014 murder of Lusignan beautician Ashmini Harriram.

He had applied to the High Court to grant him bail while it considered his application for the capital charge against him to be stayed, arguing that his right to a fair and timely hearing has been violated.