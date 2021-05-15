US grants $300M to sustain fight against HIV

The United States yesterday presented a US$1.5 million grant to the Ministry of Health, which will among other things aim to have more HIV+ positive persons in treatment and their viral levels kept low.

The presentation was made under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a long-running US programme which has provided extensive aid to Guyana to combat the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said that the $300 million grant will go towards a number of initiatives, including making pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) available to all Guyanese who have been exposed to the virus.