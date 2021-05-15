No overseas players on Tridents retained list 

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – No overseas players have been retained by Barbados Tridents for their upcoming Caribbean Premier League campaign.

Neither New Zealander Mitchell Santner, who made a solid all-round impact last season, nor outstanding Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who was among the leading wicket-takers, were among the nine players retained by the Bridgetown-based franchise.

Captain Jason Holder, the former Test captain, heads the list of retained players, and has been joined by Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young and Joshua Bishop.

“We are really excited to welcome back our retained players and especially look forward to making Barbados and all Tridents’ fans very proud in our upcoming 2021 season,” said Barbados Tridents Co-chief executive, Kailash Pardasani.

“Our primary driving factor is the Barbados Tridents family which comprises our players, their extended families and all fans across the globe.

“This together with our love and passion for the game of cricket will enable us to bring the Hero CPL 2021 title back home as we did in 2019.”

Santner was one of the leading performers for Tridents in an otherwise dismal campaign for the then reigning champions, averaging 48 with the bat and finishing with six wickets at an economy rate of just over 5-½ runs per over.

Rashid Khan, meanwhile, was the leading bowler with 11 wickets at 23 runs apiece and an economy rate of nearly seven runs per over.

There was no space on the list for former West Indies left-hander Johnathan Carter or fellow Barbadian strokemaker Shamarh Brooks, who also recently lost his Cricket West Indies central retainer contract. Veteran off-spinner Ashley Nurse, who picked up just two wickets last term, has also missed out.

Tridents won the CPL title in 2019 but struggled badly last year, winning just three matches out of 10 to miss out on the playoffs.

This year’s tournament will be played in its entirety in St Kitts and Nevis, starting August 28.